Two people arrested in deadly Brockton shooting

Two people have been arrested after a deadly shooting in an apartment in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Rivaldo Jean, 43, of Dorchester, was arrested Monday morning in the murder case, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed. He will be booked then interviewed at the Brockton Police Department Monday.

A second suspect, identified as Imani Cort, was arrested over the weekend and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She is expected to appear for her arraignment in Brockton District Court on Monday.

It comes after a 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting at an apartment on Pleasant Street. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said last week that investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.