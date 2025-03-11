Brockton

2 police officers hurt when cruisers crash in Brockton

Footage from the scene, the intersection of Court and North Cary streets, showed a cruiser that had struck a utility pole and was on its side

By Asher Klein

A damaged Brockton police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

Two police cruisers crashed in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon, leaving officers in both vehicles hurt and one of the vehicles on its side.

Footage from the scene, the intersection of Court and North Cary streets, showed a cruiser that had struck a utility pole and was on its side. It was placed on a tow truck, with traffic in the area impacted.

The two hurt officers — one from city police, the other from school police — had minor injuries, police said, confirming the crash that took place just before 5:30 p.m. as they responded to a report of an emergency.

A police cruiser on its side in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
A police cruiser on its side in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Police didn't share what the emergency call involved.

