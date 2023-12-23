Brockton Police investigating reports of shots fired

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Brockton Police say they responded too multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Warren Avenue near Harvard Street at around 10:06 p.m. and Christopher Road at 10:33 p.m.

According to authorities, a parked car and a house were struck by gunfire on Warren at Harvard and Christopher Road respectively.

No injuries were reported by authorities

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information of the incident are urged to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.