Massachusetts

Brockton Police investigating reports of shots fired

According to authorities, a parked car and a house were struck by gunfire on Warren at Harvard and Christopher Road respectively.

Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.
Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Brockton Police say they responded too multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Warren Avenue near Harvard Street at around 10:06 p.m. and Christopher Road at 10:33 p.m.

According to authorities, a parked car and a house were struck by gunfire on Warren at Harvard and Christopher Road respectively.

No injuries were reported by authorities

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information of the incident are urged to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBrockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us