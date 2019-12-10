Brockton Police Officer Strikes Pedestrian With Cruiser

A pedestrian walking across the street was struck by a police cruiser in Boston's Brockton neighborhood Tuesday evening, the Plymouth District Attorney said.

A Brockton police officer was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on the cruiser when he struck a pedestrian around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Main St.

The officer immediately stopped his vehicle, reported the incident, and administered first aid to the woman, the DA says.

The pedestrian was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital. There was no update on her condition Tuesday night.

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston and NECN that the victim is an elderly woman.

“She’s been living upstairs for a while now, she’s a really good person. She cares so much about her family. This is really sad,” said a woman who did not want to be identified.

Neighbors say they felt something wasn’t right when the woman didn’t return from the grocery store across the street.

“Her husband came downstairs and talked to my mom and told her she left like an hour ago and she’s still not home.”

The believed victim is said to be outside often and is well-known by many.

“I see her walking around. She’s always outside on the porch or in the yard,” one woman said. "My prayers are with her and her family. Something like that to happen is not something good, especially around this time of year."

“I was so worried because I thought something happened with my wife when I saw the street blocked,” said Jowown Debarros, who says the victim is a friend and customer of his wife Rosa’s where she often gets clothes tailored.

“I pray for her. That it’s going to be better,” Debarros wife Rosa said.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

It was in August 2019 that a 61-year-old man was struck and killed by a Brockton police cruiser on Main St.