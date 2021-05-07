Local

Brockton

Brockton Police Searching for Shooting Suspect Who Fled in Victim's Car

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in Brockton, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot someone and then fled the area in the victim's car Friday night.

Officers found a 22-year-old shooting victim shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Chatham West Drive, where there is a large apartment complex. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the victim's car that is believed to have been taken by the suspect after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

