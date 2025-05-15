Man convicted of shooting pregnant mother of his kids in the head in Brockton

A man has been found guilty of shooting the mother of his children, who was pregnant, at her apartment in Brockton, Massachusetts, in 2020, leaving the woman permanently blind, prosecutors said Thursday.

Shaun Holiday was also wounded in the Sept. 8, 2020, shooting on North Main Street — investigators found the bullet passed through the woman's head and lodged in his forearm, which was wrapped around her neck, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Holiday was convicted on 10 charges Thursday, including armed home invasion and assault and battery on a pregnant person, prosecutors said. He's due for sentencing on June 17.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The woman was critically injured in the shooting but survived. The Enterprise reported at the time that she was Holiday's boyfriend, and that the baby was expected to survive.

Holiday and the woman's three children were inside the apartment when the shooting took place, investigators determined. Holiday got inside, approached the woman from behind and wrapped his left arm around her neck before shooting her in the right temple, according to prosecutors.

The woman was found just inside the apartment building and rushed to a hospital in Brockton, then flown to a hospital in Boston for treatment. Officers found Holiday wounded at the scene, saying he'd run off before coming back to find police.

Holiday allegedly tried multiple times to stop the woman from testifying, leading to his being charged with several counts of witness intimidation, according to prosecutors.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood previously told NBC10 Boston that the victim was shot was pregnant, due a month later.

Another neighbor said she saw the kids just moments after the shooting, running about the crime scene crying and asking for their mom: "It’s so sad to see something happen to a neighbor like that. I saw the kids crying and asking for her mom. It’s crazy.”