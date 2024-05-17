Mass. driving school owner bribed RMV road tester to pass test takers

The owner of a Brockton driving school paid thousands of dollars to a Massachusetts road test examiner to falsely pass several people who applied for driver's licenses, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Carlos Cardoso was arrested Friday on grand jury charges of honest services mail fraud and conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

The 70-year-old is accused of paying between $20,000 and $30,000 in bribes to a road test examiner at the Brockton Registrar of Motor Vehicles service center to say that applicants passed road tests that they'd either failed or hadn't even taken, resulting in driver's licenses to be issued to people who hadn't qualified for them.

The charges of honest services mail fraud and conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Cardoso faced the charges in federal court Friday afternoon. Asked about the allegations afterward, he said, "No comment."

Prosecutors didn't share when Cardoso is alleged to have issued the briberies.

Last year, a former manager of the Brockton RMV pleaded guilty to federal charges for taking bribes for passing scores on driving tests.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cardoso's case was connected to that one.