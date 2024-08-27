Brockton schools prepare for new year with emphasis on safety

Schools in Brockton, Massachusetts, are gearing up for a new year, and they're setting expectations by introducing new leadership and new policies to keep students safe.

The moves come after a few tumultuous years at Brockton Public Schools.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Students and staff at Brockton High School are looking to start a new chapter under the leadership of Kevin McCaskill, who took on the mantle of principal in January.

"I believe in this so much, and this community deserves that," he said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

McCaskill, who has more than 30 years in education, inherited a school in a district plagued with millions in budget deficits, staffing shortages, and violence at the high school. The situation was so dire, some school committee members last year wanted to call in the National Guard.

McCaskill said these issues have led to the loss of about 600 students to attrition over the last six years.

The New Jersey native wants to steer the narrative in a new direction by "gaining trust and building those … trusting, foundational pieces with staff in the community. Having faith — administration and staff working collaboratively, as opposed to with a side-eye towards each other,” he said.

McCaskill points to stability as an essential part of moving forward. He would like to see his plans through to help retain teachers and students, starting with a safe school environment — and a new policy: a ban on cellphone use in school.

"This is really to get you to focus on the task at hand: education," he said.

Brockton High School has been plagued by student violence, but school officials say they are making steps to improve the situation. Precautions include bag checks, metal detectors and security specialists. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The phones would go inside lockable felt pouches at the beginning of the school day. The students will then keep the pouches and be allowed to unlock them at the end of each school day. Each student is responsible for keeping the pouches and are liable for them if they are damaged, lost, or destroyed. Those violating the new policy will face escalating repercussions that could lead to suspension.

"I know things are going to be very different, especially the phones. I know phones are, like, a big part of the school, so I'm curious as to how it's going to go," said rising junior Eunice Kamau.

"The grades will go higher, less chaos," said another student, Latavia Gonzalves. "I think would be good, actually."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

"I just hope that there's less fighting, and everyone just go to class, stop skipping class," said rising sophomore Alexandra Kalaitzidis.

The buck now stops with McCaskill, he said. He also sees untapped potential in the students and staff in the "City of Champions."

McCaskill hopes that in the time he serves the district he can leave a memorable legacy.

"Just creating the most dynamic educational institution there is in the country. And that's not a pipe dream, that's an expectation going forward," he said.

The district also hired its first safety and security director earlier this month, Robert Jackson, and hopes these changes will ultimately change the educational environment at all schools.

Students return to school in Brockton on Sept. 4.