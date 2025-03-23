Fatal shooting near Chipotle restaurant at Brockton's Westgate Mall,

A shooting outside a Chipotle restaurant by the Westgate Mall in Brockton, Massachusetts, Saturday night was deadly, prosecutors said Sunday.

The victims were a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. It wasn't immediately clear if both were killed.

At approx 7:00 pm

last night, Brockton Police responded to the Westgate Mall parking lot for reports of several teens fighting. During this altercation, a fatal shooting took place. The victims were a 15 yo male and an 18 yo female. Invest is active @BrocktonPolice @statepolice — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) March 23, 2025

Police in Brockton are investigating a double shooting in a mall parking lot, between a Starbucks and a Chipotle, that wounded two people Saturday.

As the investigation into a double shooting in a Brockton, Massachusetts, mall parking lot on Saturday continues, there were few confirmed details available Sunday morning.

The shooting erupted between a Starbucks and a Chipotle near the Westgate Mall and sent two people to the hospital.

Officials haven't shared the condition of the two people who were shot, if there have been any arrests or what's suspected to have led to the shooting. Brockton police on Sunday referred questions to the Plymouth County District Attorney, which hasn't responded to inquiries.

Brockton police have said they were called to the area for an altercation involving teenagers, and the shooting took place about 7 p.m. during that fight.

A fight involving a group of teenagers near the Westgate Mall in Brockton ended with gunfire, and two people injured, police said.

The area near the busy mall remained taped off for hours, and investigators were seen collecting evidence.

Images from the scene showed first responders helping a wounded person outside the Chipotle, and investigators could later be seen photographing evidence at the scene, including clothes and bullet casings.

Renee Williams, a grandmother from Brockton, said she saw the aftermath of the shooting, with "all the kids screaming and running."

"They said they knew someone had got shot, so everybody was running outside, just scared to death," Williams said.

She said she was upset by the violence, both here and elsewhere in the city.

"Brockton's getting worse and worse. I don't know what to say. Just sad that you cant even have a good event with people out here just shooting, young kids, every other day," Williams said.