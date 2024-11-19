Teen crossing Brockton street hit, injured by car

A car hit a 16-year-old girl who was crossing a street in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The girl was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where she was in stable condition, Brockton police said.

The car hit her while turning from Lawrence Street onto Grove Street, according to police. Its driver, whom police didn't publicly identify, has been cited and could face charges after further investigation.