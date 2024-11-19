Brockton

Teen crossing Brockton street hit, injured by car

The car hit the girl while turning from Lawrence Street onto Grove Street, according to police

By Asher Klein

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

A car hit a 16-year-old girl who was crossing a street in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The girl was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where she was in stable condition, Brockton police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The car hit her while turning from Lawrence Street onto Grove Street, according to police. Its driver, whom police didn't publicly identify, has been cited and could face charges after further investigation.

More Brockton news

Homelessness Nov 13

Brockton enacts $200-a-day fine for homeless encampments

Brockton Nov 4

Person hit, severely injured by bus in Brockton, police say

NBC10 Boston Investigators Oct 17

After suspension for late-night crash that injured family, Brockton police officer promoted

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us