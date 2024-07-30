Suspect in deadly Brockton shooting arrested at Logan airport, authorities say

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened on July 24 on Vesey Street, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, where Romualdy Pierre-Charles was found outside of the home with gunshot wounds.

First responders determined that he'd died.

After investigating, police filed a warrant to arrest Marcus Miranda on multiple charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, Massachusetts State Police and the attorney general's office said in a joint release.



Miranda was arrested Monday at Boston Logan International Airport while trying to board an airplane to leave the United States, according to authorities.

Police also filed a murder charge against Govanni Carapinha, 23, who is currently in custody on separate, unrelated charges, authorities said.

Miranda will be arraigned in Brockton District Court Tuesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.