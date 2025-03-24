Brockton

What we know about the shooting that killed two teens outside a Brockton mall

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were killed in a shooting outside the Westgate Mall Saturday night

By Alysha Palumbo

Police investigating a double shooting outside a Chipotle near the Westgate Mall in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, over the weekend and community members are now trying to put the pieces together as they support the victims' families.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were killed in a shooting outside the Westgate Mall Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Chipotle restaurant outside the mall around 7 p.m. It’s unclear where the fight began, and where the shooting occurred -- but when police arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds in front of Starbucks, the other in front of Chipotle.

Police were also seen across the street at Urban Air Adventure Park, which had its grand opening Saturday.

The trampoline park was closed Sunday, while the investigation into the deadly double shooting continued.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is not commenting on a motive, nor any potential suspects at this time.

“Brockton’s getting worse and worse, so I don’t know what to say. It’s just sad you can’t even have a good event for people to be out here just shooting young kids, every other day," said Renee Williams, who witnessed the shooting.

A Champion High School student was one of two young people who were the victims of a fatal shooting near Brockton's Westgate Mall on Saturday night, according to the school district.

“I believe that the type of violence that we’re experiencing in Brockton, especially the consistency of it all, there has to be a deeper issue," said Bright Paul, a minister in the city.

The two teen victims have not yet been identified, and we don’t have any word on any arrests. Grief counselors will be at Champion High School, where the 15-year-old was a student, on Monday.

