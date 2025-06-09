Arrest made in shooting outside Brockton Wingstop location

Police said they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, last week.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on June 2 to a shooting outside 21 Torrey St., police said. The address is associated with Points West Plaza. Aerial footage showed police outside a Wingstop at the shopping plaza.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said Monday that 23-year-old Jake Malafronte, who was wanted in connection with the shooting, had turned himself in and is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on several weapons charges.