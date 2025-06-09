Brockton

Arrest made in shooting outside Brockton Wingstop location

A 33-year-old man suffered critical injuries in the June 2 shooting.

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Police said they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, last week.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on June 2 to a shooting outside 21 Torrey St., police said. The address is associated with Points West Plaza. Aerial footage showed police outside a Wingstop at the shopping plaza.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said Monday that 23-year-old Jake Malafronte, who was wanted in connection with the shooting, had turned himself in and is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on several weapons charges.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Brockton news

Brockton May 15

Man convicted of shooting pregnant mother of his kids in the head in Brockton

Brockton Apr 24

Fugitive in Brockton shootout that was caught on camera is caught, feds say

Brockton Apr 12

Brockton to Hollywood: Jean Elie talks family, acting and running with purpose

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us