Brockton Woman Shot in Taco Bell Parking Lot

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head outside of a Taco Bell in Brockton, Massachusetts, in the early hours of Monday morning, according to authorities.

The victim was taken via ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the Taco Bell parking lot on Belmont Street in Brockton after a reported shooting at 1:12 a.m. Monday.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Officers began treating the victim, who is from Brockton, for a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe the shooting happened while she was parked and sitting in the driver's seat of her Honda Civic. The bullet struck another vehicle as well.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are checking surveillance video as part of their investigation. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Brockton Police Detectives at (508) 941-0234.