Broken water pipe impacts morning commute in Downtown Boston

It's uncertain how long repairs will take

By Munashe Kwangwari

A broken water pipe has been causing a traffic mess on Monday morning in Boston's Financial District.

A block of High Street has been closed down as crews respond and try to fix the situation. A gaping hole was seen in the ground, so commuters will need to find alternate routes whether they're walking or driving.

The initial call for the situation came in just after 10:30 p.m., when water was gushing from the impacted pipe. That caused a bit of ponding, and steam began billowing from the area.

According to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, the break is on a fire pipe that services a building on High Street. The management of that building is responsible for the repairs, but the city is assisting.

It's uncertain how long the repair work will take to complete.

