Broken Coconut to Open in Boston’s Seaport District

A "beach to bowl" spot with roots in New York City is expanding to the Boston waterfront.



According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Broken Coconut is opening on Northern Avenue in the city's Seaport District, with a "coming soon" sign that also includes the hashtag #eatpretty. The Tables section of The Boston Globe also mentions that the dining spot is on its way to the waterfront, saying that it plans to open sometime next spring.



Broken Coconut first opened in the Noho section of Manhattan in the fall of 2017, offering a variety of bowls (including poke bowls) as well as coconut yogurt, salads, egg dishes, toasts, matcha, and more.



The address for the upcoming location of Broken Coconut in Boston's Seaport District is 30 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the original location in New York can be found at https://www.brokencoconutnyc.com/



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)



A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area