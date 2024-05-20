Brookline

Body pulled from water in Brookline

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said

By Anthony Vega

A body of was pulled from the water in Brookline, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the Brookline Reservoir at about 5:38 a.m. for a report of a body floating in the water, Brookline police said.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was pulled from the water and CPR was performed, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

