Brookline police searching for man accused of card skimming

Shoppers in Brookline, Massachusetts, are being asked to check their bank statements after a credit card skimmer was found at a local supermarket.

Brookline police say they are still searching for the man responsible and asking for the public's help in identifying him.

While police have yet to say which supermarket in town was affected, they said the credit card skimmer was found Tuesday.

The man in question appears to act like a customer, and while at the checkout terminal, he waited for the right time to take the skimmer out of his pocket and slip it on the terminal.

Despite the skimmer being found this week, this surveillance camera is from August, police said.

It's unclear how many people were impacted.

Police urge anyone who shopped in the last month to check their account.