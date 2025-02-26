Car ends up on its side after crash in Brookline

A car rolled over onto its side during a crash on Wednesday morning in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Salisbury Road.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to police in the town.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked the crash.

It's unclear what led to the crash or how badly the person was hurt.