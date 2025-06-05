Brookline firefighters upset over plan to reduce minimum staffing

The Town of Brookline and its fire department are at odds as the town plans to cut staffing and reduce overtime.

“We can’t keep posting six-figure deficits in the fire department overtime. Especially not if we want this community to grow. The only other reasonable alternative we see here is contracting the fire department and that would mean, layoffs, closing a company, we don’t want to do that," said Chas Carey, town administrator.

Union leadership said this point raises their concerns about how the town will approach a new contract. They are currently in negotiations.

“If you are underfunding the overtime in the budget for the fire department, you were clearly not going to be able to meet the contractual obligations.”

Specifically at issue - the town is proposing lowering the number of firefighters to staff a truck from four to three.

“If you go to a call with less than four in each piece, it creates time delays and it creates a significant workload impact," Robinson explained.

“We wouldn’t make this shift if we thought it would make people unsafe. Other communities do this, I don’t understand why not Brookline," Carey said.

When asked, Robinson said it could be a matter of safety.

“Well, if we are not safe then the natural conclusion is that it’s not safe for the residents and we absolutely stand by that," Robinson said.

Carey said every surrounding community has less than four firefighters to a truck, except the City of Boston.

Both the fire department and the town are hopeful to reach an agreement before July 1, when the flexible staffing model is scheduled to go in place. The new model would save the town $1.5 million annually, according to officials.

“Doing this has seriously derailed some of the talks that we were having so we are hopeful that we will have a positive outcome," Robinson said.

“Wherever we wind up on this, I know both of us want the same thing, and we will get there," Carey said.