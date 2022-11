Emergency crews are at Brookline High School for a reported hazardous materials situation, officials say.

Brookline police said on Twitter around 1:21 p.m. Thursday that they are at the high school for "a Hazmat Situation," and that the school will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Currently on scene at @brooklinehigh for a Hazmat Situation. School will remain closed for the remainder of the day. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 3, 2022

Parents of students at @brooklineHigh may pick up students on Lowell Rd. or Greenough Streets. All other traffic should avoid the area. @Waze_MA — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 3, 2022

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Brookline superintendent's office, but has not yet heard back.

No further details were immediately available.