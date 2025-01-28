Brookline

Brookline police look to identify two people in skating rink break-in investigation

Police stressed that the two people pictured are not wanted at this time, they are only looking to identify them.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Brookline police say the suspects pictured above may be involved in an attempted break-in at a local ice rink.
Brookline Police Department

Brookline police are searching for two people in connection with an attempted break-in at a local ice rink in September 2024.

The investigation centers around an incident at the Larz Anderson's Skating Rink on Sept. 7. The photo shows a man and woman, both dressed in black. Police say the woman has tattoos on both hands, forearms and upper arms. The man has tattoos on both arms and upper arms with possible lettering on his left forearm.

Police stressed that these people are not wanted at this time, they are only looking to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookline detectives at 617-730-2244.

