Crime and Courts

Kosher Brookline grocer window smashed by brick with pro-Palestine message: police

Investigators found that a group of at least two people, wearing masks, turned from Coolidge Street onto Harvard Street and threw the brick through the window, according to police.

By Asher Klein

A broken window at The Butcherie in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a brick was thrown through it.
NBC10 Boston

A masked person threw a brick with a pro-Palestinian message through the window of a kosher grocery store in Brookline, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, police said.

The Butcherie's owner reported the incident to Brookline police on Sunday, the department said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investigators found that a group of at least two people, wearing masks, turned from Coolidge Street onto Harvard Street and threw the brick through the window, according to police. Written on the brick, in large red letters, was the phrase, "Free Palestine."

The exterior of the smashed window showed a map of Israel and its wineries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
A broken window at The Butcherie in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a brick was thrown through it.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
A broken window at The Butcherie in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a brick was thrown through it.
A broken window at The Butcherie in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a brick was thrown through it.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
A broken window at The Butcherie in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a brick was thrown through it.

The people ran back onto Coolidge Street and haven't been located, police said, noting that no other businesses appeared to have been targeted.

Anyone with video of what happened was asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2711.

Gov. Maura Healey released a statement on the incident, calling what happened "deeply concerning and totally unacceptable."

"Acts of violence and intimidation have no place in our communities. We stand with our Jewish neighbors against antisemitism. Everyone deserves to live, pray and do business without fear in Massachusetts," she continued.

More Brookline news

Brookline Jun 5

Brookline firefighters upset over plan to reduce minimum staffing

antisemitism May 23

Students find Nazi imagery written in Brookline middle school class, parents say

Boston Restaurant Talk May 16

New cocktail bar with ties to nearby bistro opens Brookline

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMassachusettsBrookline
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us