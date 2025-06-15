Kosher Brookline grocer window smashed by brick with pro-Palestine message: police

A masked person threw a brick with a pro-Palestinian message through the window of a kosher grocery store in Brookline, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, police said.

The Butcherie's owner reported the incident to Brookline police on Sunday, the department said.

Investigators found that a group of at least two people, wearing masks, turned from Coolidge Street onto Harvard Street and threw the brick through the window, according to police. Written on the brick, in large red letters, was the phrase, "Free Palestine."

The exterior of the smashed window showed a map of Israel and its wineries.

The people ran back onto Coolidge Street and haven't been located, police said, noting that no other businesses appeared to have been targeted.

Anyone with video of what happened was asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2711.

Gov. Maura Healey released a statement on the incident, calling what happened "deeply concerning and totally unacceptable."

"Acts of violence and intimidation have no place in our communities. We stand with our Jewish neighbors against antisemitism. Everyone deserves to live, pray and do business without fear in Massachusetts," she continued.