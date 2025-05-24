Students find Nazi imagery written in Brookline middle school class, parents say

Nazi imagery was found inside a middle school classroom in Brookline, Massachusetts, this week, according to parents and a message sent to families.

Two parents tell NBC10 Boston exclusively that a drawing of a pig giving a Nazi salute was found on a piece of paper along with the words "Nazi Salute." The words "Go Nazis" were written on a desk as well.

"Any kind of hatred, any kind of ethnic or religious identity-based negative thinking like that, I think is sad," said a parent whose son was one of the students who found the images.

The students had just walked into math class on Thursday at the Pierce School when they made the disturbing discovery.

"I think either they don't know the seriousness of what they did or they need help if it's real kind of hatred," said the parent, who's Jewish.

The Anti-Defamation League's study tracking antisemitism shows a record high number of reported incidents across the region.

The kids who found the Nazi images turned it into the teacher who immediately stopped the class and used it as a teachable moment.

In a note to families, the school said, "The teacher was able to pause instruction, initiated a discussion with students, and handled this moment with the care and seriousness it merited. This drawing and these words are deeply incompatible with the values of Pierce."

"I think it's important not to hide it," said parent Brian Murrihy, whose son was also among the students who found the images. "To discuss it with the students."

Murrihy, who's not Jewish, says it's important for people to speak out, and to figure out why someone so young could come up with something so hateful.

"Is there a child out there that's ignorant or is there a child that has hatred?" said Murrihy. "That's concerning, deeply concerning."

The school district did not return a request for comment.

