A fire at a home in southern New Hampshire is under investigation, local police said. The state fire marshal characterized it as a house explosion.

The incident unfolded on Gilson Road in Brookline, New Hampshire. Footage from the scene showed smoke rising from a completely gutted building.

The Brookline Police Department called the incident a fire but didn't have more information.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal said it was aware of a house explosion but hadn't been called to help.

