Officer struck by vehicle while working traffic detail in Brookline

A police officer was hit by a vehicle while working a traffic detail on Monday in Brookline, Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened near the Dexter Southfield School, which is located off Newton Street in the southern end of the town.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A sergeant with the Brookline Police Department said that the officer has been transported from the scene.

The officer was alert and conscious following the incident and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a head laceration, the police department said

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

Traffic investigators are handling the case.