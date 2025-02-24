Officer struck by vehicle while working traffic detail in Brookline

Brookline

The officer was alert and conscious following the incident and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a head laceration, the police department said

By Matt Fortin

A car on scene where an officer was struck had a smashed windshield.
A police officer was hit by a vehicle while working a traffic detail on Monday in Brookline, Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened near the Dexter Southfield School, which is located off Newton Street in the southern end of the town.



A sergeant with the Brookline Police Department said that the officer has been transported from the scene.

The officer was alert and conscious following the incident and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a head laceration, the police department said

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

Traffic investigators are handling the case.

