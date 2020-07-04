Local

Brookline

Brookline Police Chief Resigns

By Lara Salahi

brookline massachusetts police cruiser
necn

Brookline Police Chief Andrew Lipson announced his resignation Friday.

In a letter to the Town Administrator and the Select Board, Lipson said it was "untenable" for him to remain in his position.

Lipson's announcement comes amid calls for police reform and budget cuts.

“This was unexpected and disappointing news, but we must accept Mr. Lipson’s decision about what he believes is best," Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a written statement. "I am grateful for his contributions as Chief of Police and have no doubt he will continue to advocate for positive change in policing going forward."

Lipson's last day as police chief will be September 1. He intends to remain on the department as a Lieutenant and Deputy Superintendent.

Brookline
