Brookline police seek to ID two men possibly involved in armed altercation

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help identifying two people who may have been involved in an armed assault that occurred last month.

Police say an altercation took place on April 23 in a parking lot on Saint Paul Street, during which time one person brandished a pocketknife and threatened multiple witnesses and bystanders.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Both victims sustained minor injuries, including a knife wound.

According to police, one suspect is described as a man with long dark dreads with gold colored tips and a mustache, wearing a black T-shirt, brown pants and white/grey Nike sneakers. He has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm and a tattoo on his right chest/pectoral.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The second suspect is said to have short black dreads and a beard, wearing a camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and Timberland style boots.

Anyone who recognizes either person is asked to contact Officer Nick Goon at 617-730-2608.