Brookline police looking to identify two people tied to break-in investigation

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are looking for two people who may have been involved in a break-in at a Coolidge Corner apartment in December.
Investigators provided few details on the incident, saying only that it happened during the day on Dec. 17.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
One person is described as a woman with dark hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants, white sneakers and carrying a brown handbag. The second is a man and was wearing a black ball cap, green sweatshirt, green camo shorts and black and white sneakers.
Anyone who recognizes either person is asked to call police.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.