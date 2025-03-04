Brookline police seek to ID man seen tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals.

Brookline police released a video of the man on X on Tuesday afternoon. He can be seen circling on a bicycle, and heard interacting with several people who confronted him. They didn't say when the incident occurred.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

We are looking to identify this suspect who was seen tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals.



When confronted the suspect claimed he has the right to deface the property of others because it's his “free speech.”



Contact Detective Ryan McCarthy 617-730-2710 with any info. pic.twitter.com/OWLXPJI9Bb — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) March 4, 2025

"What do you think that means? It's my free speech," the man says when asked why he put the sticker on someone else's car.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

When told it constitutes vandalism, he responds, "Is it? Then take it off."

"You guys should, you guys can get a better car. If you can afford that car...," the man can be heard saying. "Like I said, I guess we have a difference of opinion."

Anyone who knows the man is being asked to contact Brookline Police Detective Ryan McCarthy at 617-730-2710.