Brookline police seek to ID man seen tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals

"It's my free speech," he said when confronted

By Marc Fortier

Brookline Police

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals.

Brookline police released a video of the man on X on Tuesday afternoon. He can be seen circling on a bicycle, and heard interacting with several people who confronted him. They didn't say when the incident occurred.

"What do you think that means? It's my free speech," the man says when asked why he put the sticker on someone else's car.

When told it constitutes vandalism, he responds, "Is it? Then take it off."

"You guys should, you guys can get a better car. If you can afford that car...," the man can be heard saying. "Like I said, I guess we have a difference of opinion."

Anyone who knows the man is being asked to contact Brookline Police Detective Ryan McCarthy at 617-730-2710.

