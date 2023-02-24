Brookline Police to Boost Patrols After ‘National Day of Hate' Social Media Posts

Brookline police are among departments across the country who will step up their presence this weekend after social media posts referenced a supposed "National Day of Hate" against Jewish groups.
Brookline police said the situation started with an antisemitic group based in Iowa, which reached out to its supporters calling for them to “shock the masses with banners, fliers, & graffiti." The department has plans to increase patrols in areas of religious institutions, especially temples and synagogues.
The Anti-Defamation League said it is closely monitoring this anticipated “Day of Hate” campaign. Bias or hate incidents can be reported to the ADL at adl.org/incident.
Law enforcement in other cities across the country, including New York City and Chicago, are also upping patrols.
This comes just days after police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced an investigation into hateful graffiti in their city.
Recent years have seen a significant increase in hate and antisemitic incidents. In an April 2022 report, the ADL found a 42% spike in reports of assaults, harassment and vandalism against Jewish people in New England in 2021, and a 34% increase nationwide.
