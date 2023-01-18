Brookline Residents Urge More Action to Combat ‘Rodent Crisis'

People in the community of Brookline, Massachusetts, have started a petition urging the town's select board to take further action against rats that seem to be running rampant, according to Boston.com.

The group of residents is pushing for the town to include more funding for rat control, after complaints skyrocketed 300-400% since 2019. The town believes the problem was sparked by COVID-19 lockdowns, when people produced more garbage at home and restaurants resorted to outdoor dining.

The problem is apparently getting worse in communities across Greater Boston

Once those complaints started piling in, the town decided in October to reallocate $200,000 in federal pandemic funds to finance its Rodent Control Action Plan — which includes smart traps, the hiring of consultants and an informational campaign.

However, long-term goals such as additional equipment and staff, require full-year funding, which the petition calls for.

The petition and all the collected signatures are expected to be presented to a budget committee in their next meeting on Friday.