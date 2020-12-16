Brookline Schools to Replace Snow Days With Remote Days

Brookline Public Schools will do away with snow days for the most part this year, opting for online classes whenever possible.

In a message to parents, interim superintendent Dr. James Marini said students will be expected to switch to remote learning on what would normally be a snow day, which will avoid the need to make up for lost days at the end of the school year.

Marini added that he will call for an early dismissal on remote snow days to allow families to "enjoy some of the fun and excitement of a traditional New England snow day."

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The announcement comes as New England braces for a storm forecast to bring over a foot of snow for most Wednesday night into Thursday.

Other districts could follow suit now that the state's education commissioner is allowing school districts to pivot to remote instruction on what has historically been a snow day.

While unlikely, Marini noted that he may declare a traditional snow day should the storm be strong enough to knock out power throughout the region. Any school days without remote instruction would need to be made up at the end of the year.

Marini said that when winter storms are forecast with a "high degree of certainty," he will make the call the night before. If the forecast is less certain, the decision will be made no later than 5 a.m. on the day of the storm, Marini said.