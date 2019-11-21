Mass. Town to Ban Oil and Gas Pipes in New Buildings

Residents of Brookline, Massachusetts, have voted to ban the installation of oil and gas pipes in new buildings in a bid to fight climate change, in what would be the first such move in the state, the Boston Globe reports.

The bylaw was passed Wednesday by an overwhelming majority during a town meeting, the paper reported. It still requires approval by the state attorney general’s office.

If approved, new buildings would not be permitted to use any gas or oil piping inside the building or in connection to it, according to a warrant for the meeting. The bylaw would also apply to major renovations of existing buildings.

However, the bylaw would not apply to "the use of portable propane appliances for outdoor cooking and heating, or to fuel pipes whose exclusive purpose is to fuel backup electrical generators," the warrant said.

Under the bylaw, exemptions for owners of restaurants, medical labs and others who can prove they have no alternative would be allowed, the Globe reported.

The town of Brookline laid out its climate action plan in 2018, outlining strategies for reducing greenhouse emissions and adapting to climate change, according to its official website.

Plans include reaching zero emissions by 2050, meaning the town would not rely on fossil fuels.