Brookline Votes to Shorten Pot Shop’s Hours, Continue Allowing Walk-in Sales

Residents of Brookline, Massachusetts, have voted to shorten the hours of a pot shop.

The town voted at a Thursday meeting on whether New England Treatment Access, the Boston area's first recreational marijuana dispensary, should be required to close two hours earlier. Residents also took up the issue of whether customers should be required to make appointments.

Voters approved the curfew by a measure of 161-64, but allowed walk-in sales to continue at NETA by a 10-vote margin, with 116 opposing appointment-only sales and 106 supporting them.

Brookline High School's auditorium was filled with opinions.

"I'd like to begin by thanking the town meeting members who supported us this evening," said NETA President Amanda Rositano. "It's a testament to bringing town meeting members into our facility, to actually see for themselves how NETA operates, and I think that those 10 votes really mattered in that regard."

Voters also decided that a study committee should be appointed to assess the town's marijuana bylaws.

The debate began with longstanding complaints from Brookline residents, including people urinating and using marijuana in public.

Rositano is eager to work out any issues.

"We want to be the best neighbors possible, and we will continue to work with you," she said.

NETA's new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday.