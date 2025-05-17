Brooklyn

Man dies while running the Brooklyn Half Marathon

By NBC New York Staff

A man died while running the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday morning, race officials said.

Charles Rogers, 31, made it roughly eight miles through the Brooklyn borough course when he "experienced a medical incident" along Ocean Parkway.

Rogers worked for Verizon, whose spokesperson confirmed the 31-year-old's passing. Before working for the telecommunications company, he played football at the University of Minnesota.

Minnesota's athletic department said Rogers had "an infectious smile and personality.

"Charles was a terrific young man who had an infectious smile and personality. We will keep his family and friends in our thoughts as they mourn this tragic loss," the department said Saturday.

Officials said CPR was performed on the man before he was transported to Maimonides Medical Center. The Saturday race through Brooklyn was Rogers' first with NYRR.

"It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of one of today’s race participants," Rob Simmelkjaer, the CEO of New York Road Runners, said in a statement.

“On behalf of the whole running community, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Three years ago, 30-year-old David Reichman died during the same race. He had just crossed the finish line at the Coney Island boardwalk when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Some 28,000 runners were estimated to be on the half marathon course on Saturday.

Police confirm 30-year-old David Reichman died from a heart attack after the Brooklyn Half Marathon. Melissa Colorado reports.

