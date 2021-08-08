Brown University Doctor Warns of Surging COVID Death Numbers

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's Public School of Health, is warning that 1,700 Americans could die each day from COVID-19 by the end of the month if more isn't done to curb the spread.

Jha broke it down in a thread on Twitter this weekend, noting that nearly all of the deaths currently attributed to COVID are in the unvaccinated segment of the population.

"If you are vaccinated, you may get a breakthrough infection," Jha wrote. "You are very unlikely to get hospitalized. You are very, very, very unlikely to die.

"The horror of the delta variant will largely be felt by the unvaccinated."

Since kids under the age of 12 aren't yet able to be vaccinated, Jha said that it's important the adults in the lives of that age group are.

"The delta variant is affecting kids," Jha said. "But largely in communities where adults are unvaccinated."