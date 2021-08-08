Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus vaccine

Brown University Doctor Warns of Surging COVID Death Numbers

"The horror of the delta variant will largely be felt by the unvaccinated," Jha said

By Jake Levin

Brown University

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's Public School of Health, is warning that 1,700 Americans could die each day from COVID-19 by the end of the month if more isn't done to curb the spread.

Jha broke it down in a thread on Twitter this weekend, noting that nearly all of the deaths currently attributed to COVID are in the unvaccinated segment of the population.

"If you are vaccinated, you may get a breakthrough infection," Jha wrote. "You are very unlikely to get hospitalized. You are very, very, very unlikely to die.

"The horror of the delta variant will largely be felt by the unvaccinated."

Since kids under the age of 12 aren't yet able to be vaccinated, Jha said that it's important the adults in the lives of that age group are.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The delta variant is affecting kids," Jha said. "But largely in communities where adults are unvaccinated."

More local coverage

Barack Obama 4 hours ago

What We've Learned About Obama's 60th Birthday Bash on Martha's Vineyard

Roxbury 4 hours ago

Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Roxbury

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineCOVID-19vaccinebrown universityDr. Ashish Jha
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us