Brown University Expands Slavery Report, But No Plans for Reparations

By Jennifer Mcdermott

Brown University has expanded its 2006 report on its own historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade amid renewed national conversation on slavery’s legacy.

But the Ivy League university in Providence, Rhode Island, says it has no plans currently to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved people who worked on campus.

Brown released its expanded second edition of the report Friday.

Undergraduate students this spring voted overwhelmingly for the university to identify such descendants and begin paying them reparations, but there's no active process to do so.

Brown senior Zanagee Artis says the administration isn't listening to students’ voices. 

