The Boston Bruins are the only team in the National Hockey League that have not announced plans to financially support game-day workers during the season suspension caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The NHL announced that the season is suspended until further notice last week.

Delaware North, the owner of TD Garden, and its CEO, Jeremy Jacobs, the owner of the Bruins, have not said if they will provide financial support for workers at the arena during the suspension.

Several fans have stepped up to fill the void of financial support. A GoFundMe page created by Bruins and Celtics fans has raised over $36,000 for TD Garden workers. Several players, including Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, have donated to the fundraiser, according to NBC Sports.

Delaware North has received criticism for not stepping up to support workers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey spoke out against the organization on Twitter.

This is really troubling. Delaware North owns the Bruins, and its the only organization in the NHL that hasn’t announced financial support to game day employees. These wages will make a huge difference to hourly workers at the Garden. I hope the Jacobs family will act soon. https://t.co/tEYwjSfPyD — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) March 19, 2020

"For a billion-dollar company and a billionaire family, now is the time. If there was ever going to be a time to step forward and do right by your workers, the time is now,” Healey told NBC10 Boston.

The Bruins' VP of Marketing and Communications, Matt Chmura, issued a statement one week ago saying that Delaware North is exploring support options for associates, but the organization has not released any information on those options since.

"Delaware North has operations in over 50 sports stadiums, ballparks and arenas throughout the world. The hardworking associates at each location, including TD Garden, are facing great challenges due to the impact of COVID-19 on the sports industry. Delaware North at its core is a family company and our top priority is to provide our associates, and their families, with the assurances they deserve during this difficult time. We are actively exploring support options and will have further information in the coming days," wrote Chmura in the statement.

Sports and many other industries have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, causing unemployment claims in Massachusetts to soar.