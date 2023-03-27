Bruins broke this longtime team record with gutsy road win vs. Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have set several new NHL and franchise records during this historic 2022-23 season, and they made even more history with Sunday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

It was the Bruins' 27th road win, which is a new team record for road victories in a single season. The previous team record of 26 road wins was set by the 1971-72 Bruins, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins have nine games left on their regular season schedule and four of them are road games. If they win all four of those matchups away from TD Garden, they will tie the 2005-06 Detroit Red Wings for the most road wins in a season with 31.

The Bruins need only one more win to set a new team record with 58. They need six more wins in their last nine games to set a new league record with 63. The B's also can break the league record for most points in a season if they earn 14 more and finish with 133.

So, even though the Bruins have already wrapped up the Atlantic Division title, they still have a few more reachable milestones to pursue in the next couple weeks before the playoffs begin.