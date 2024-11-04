Bruins celebrate Jack Edwards at the Garden

The Boston Bruins and NESN celebrated former longtime play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards during Sunday's game against the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden.

There was a special pregame presentation to commemorate Edwards' career and lasting impact on the organization. There were also special Jack Edwards-themed contests and entertainment in the Garden.

"I'm full of gratitude for the players, the organization, and fans who have put the roof over my head for 19 years," Edwards said. "It's truly an honor to have my family's name on the wall of the booth where I made a living in a world-class arena."

From high above the ice 🎙️



Before tonight's game, @RealJackEdwards was surprised with a special dedication inside the Fred Cusick Memorial Broadcast Booth.



Watch full ceremony ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/K0BDvyDDM9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2024

​

Edwards, who announced his retirement in April 2024, was the voice of the Boston Bruins on NESN since 2005.

​​“Jack has been an integral part of the Bruins organization for many years,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement ahead of the game. “His passion for the game and deep connection with our fans elevated the experience of Bruins hockey. We are excited for our fanbase and the organization to properly celebrate his nearly two decades as a Bruin and the vital role he plays in our team’s legacy.”

​"Jack’s career as the voice of the Bruins on NESN has been nothing short of extraordinary," Matt Volk, COO of NESN, said. "For nearly two decades, he brought an unmistakable energy and passion to every game, making each moment memorable for fans across New England. We thank Jack for his exceptional contributions and the impact he's had during his time with us at NESN, and we are thrilled to be able to do so tonight with such a special celebration at TD Garden and on NESN."

Fans will be able to shop limited-edition Jack Edwards merchandise, including t-shirts and commemorative pucks, at the ProShop or online at BostonProShop.com.