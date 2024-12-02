100 years after their 1st NHL game, Bruins beat Montreal in Centennial Game

One hundred years after the Boston Bruins won their first NHL game against the Montreal Maroons, B's fans packed the TD Garden Sunday ready for the team to do it again in their special Centennial Game against the Canadiens.

There was a lot of hype leading up to the milestone puck drop, including Sunday's pre-game ceremony where legends from generations past and players of the future stepped onto the ice and passed the puck around.

The Bruins showed a presentation of all the eras of the team, from the big bad Bruins and lunch pail AC to new blood, new beginnings and return of the champion -- that's when the current Boston stars had their moment, and fans couldn't get enough.

Soaring through a century of history. pic.twitter.com/bxXGDhK94g — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2024

Begin again – here's to the next 100 years. pic.twitter.com/boGqvNQVSY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2024

The new statue in Portal Park is in the shape of a bear, the Bruins oldest brand identifier. It stands six feet tall, measures 10 feet long, and weighs 3,500 pounds.

A day earlier, the Bruins unveiled a giant bear monument outside the Garden. The six foot tall, ten foot long statue weighs more than 3,500 pounds and is located in Portal Park.

The weekend of festivities was a thrill for fans, from both teams -- the Montreal rivalry is real.

“Go Bruins," 8-year-old Pharoah said.

“It’s great to see everyone alumni people Marchand’s on the team still. It’s crazy to see the legacy,” Matthew Kearns said.

“Go Canadians,” said Gavin Clark, who is from New Brunswick.

“I’ve witnessed the rivalry over the years, he’s seeing it now and got a pregame puck flipped to him in the warmup. It was unreal,” said Steve Clark.

𝒜 𝒿𝑜𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓈 𝒞𝑒𝓃𝓉𝑒𝓃𝓃𝒾𝒶𝓁 𝒮𝓊𝓃𝒹𝒶𝓎, 𝒾𝓃𝒹𝑒𝑒𝒹 pic.twitter.com/9Bler6GvOY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2024

The B's also had support from other Boston teams Sunday, including the Celtics and the Patriots.

Pats players like David Andrews and Drake Maye wore Bruins centennial jerseys as they showed up for Game Day at Gillette Stadium, where they faced off against the Indianapolis Colts.

Celtics guard Derrick White was also sporting the B's jersey as he arrived for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐹𝑜𝓍𝒷𝑜𝓇𝑜 𝒻𝑜𝑜𝓉𝒷𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝓈𝓆𝓊𝒶𝒹𝓇𝑜𝓃 𝓈𝒽𝑜𝓌𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒾𝓉𝓈 𝓈𝓊𝓅𝓅𝑜𝓇𝓉 𝑜𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝑜𝒸𝒸𝒶𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃 𝑜𝒻 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝟣𝟢𝟢𝓉𝒽 𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒶𝓇𝓎. https://t.co/dh58NQzRDe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2024

Much to the delight of Boston fans, the Bruins did come away with a 6-3 victory Sunday. Here's to the next 100 years of B's hockey.