Bruins hold 13-second moment of silence for Gaudreau brothers

The Bruins honored the Gaudreau brothers Sunday night as players returned to the TD Garden ice for a preseason game against the New York Rangers.

Players from each team stood on the ice in Boston as a memorial video played on the jumbotron, showing pictures and clips of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were struck and killed on Aug. 29 by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes on the eve of their younger sister's wedding in New Jersey.

"Today we honor the memories of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Whether it was on the ice or in the community, if you were fortunate enough to cross paths with the Gaudreau brothers, you were better for it," the narrated video began. "Johnny earned the nickname 'Johnny Hockey' for his goals, assists and electrifying rushes but what truly made him special is how he touched people off the ice as a friend, teammate, husband, father and brother."

"Together Johnny and Matthew shared a deep devotion to our game and to each other, as theirs was an inseparable bond as brothers, friends and teammates," the narration continued. "They proved time and again what matters most in the game of hockey and in life isn't measured by inches or pounds but by character, heart and passion."

"As Boston College Eagles, the Gaudreaus will forever be a part of our Beanpot family and the Boston hockey community."

Following the conclusion of the video, that was shared on NESN's X account Sunday night, fans in the Garden were asked to stand for a 13-second moment of silence to honor Johnny and Matthew and the legacy of No. 13.