Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Bruins

Bruins Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The player's name was not released and remains asymptomatic

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

An unnamed Boston Bruins player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Friday.

Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan requires all players to be tested for COVID-19 prior to using the team’s facilities. As part of this process, the Bruins said they were advised that a player tested positive.

The player underwent two subsequent tests, and both returned negative. The player remains asymptomatic. The Bruins said they will continue to follow CDC recommendations and adhere to the NHL’s protocol. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

NH Gov. Chris Sununu Files for Re-Election

All Bruins players who have returned to this point during Phase 2 have now returned negative test results.

This article tagged under:

BruinscoronavirusCOVID-19NHL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us