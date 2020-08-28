Local

Bruins Release Updated Schedule for Round 2 Playoff Series After Friday's Postponement

Game 4 will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. on NBC10 Boston

The Boston Bruins have announced the updated schedule for their second round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning after Friday night's game was postponed as the NHL paused playoff action to protest racial injustice.

Game 4 of the series, which Tampa leads 2-1, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 12 p.m. and will air on NBC10 Boston.

Game 5 will be Monday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. If needed, Game 6 will be on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and Game 7 on Thursday, Sept. 3. The times of those two games have not been determined.

