Bruins celebrate 100 years of hockey in Boston with new bear statue outside TD Garden

The Bruins unveiled their centennial legacy monument outside TD Garden Saturday afternoon, celebrating 100 years of B's hockey in Boston and serving as a tribute to the fans past, present and future.

The new statue in Portal Park is in the shape of a bear, the club’s oldest brand identifier. It stands six feet tall, measures 10 feet long, and weighs 3,500 pounds.

“Today, as we unveil this new Bear statue in celebration of the Boston Bruins’ first 100 years, we mark not just a milestone in our team’s history, but a symbol of the enduring spirit of this franchise and its fans," Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. “We are proud that this statue will greet generations of hockey fans, players and all who pass by, reminding them of the rich legacy we have built together and the exciting future that lies ahead."

In addition to Jacobs, the ceremony, on a chilly Saturday in the city, was attended by Bruins President Cam Neely, fellow Hall of Fame legends Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque, current Bruins captain Brad Marchand, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Jacobs thanked the governor and the mayor, as well as the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation, for their help in securing the "perfect spot for this tribute, as the Bear watches over Causeway Street and TD Garden."

The bear is composed of 90 individual bronze pieces all welded together and inscribed with a message for the Boston community that reflects the core values and legacy that the team and its fans have fostered in the city throughout its first century.

It was designed and sculpted by Harry Weber -- the same artist who created the iconic Bobby Orr statue, that now resides in front of the Garden, in 2010.

“Creating two monuments that represent the Bruins’ storied legacy and heritage has been a privilege,” Weber said in a statement. “Though originally from St. Louis, Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and it means the world to have had the opportunity to sculpt two symbols of the team’s greatness for such passionate fans.”

Other notable works by Weber in the Boston area include statues of world boxing champion Tony DeMarco and legendary quarterback Doug Flutie.

Gov. Healey and Mayor Wu were on hand for the unveiling Saturday, which is part of a weekend full of festivities in celebration of the team's Centennial Game weekend.

Both the state and city proclaimed Sunday to be Boston Bruins Centennial Day.

“The Bruins, like their city, like their state, have always led with things like grit, teamwork, loyalty, hard work, getting up and getting after it when you get knocked down,” Healey said.

“Boston is the City of Champions, the cradle of democracy and in many ways, hockey embodies both as a sport and as the spirit of the fight that we know our city represents so well,” Wu said.

Culminating the club's Centennial celebration will be their Centennial Game, played Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens in the Garden at 3 p.m. The game will mark the 100th anniversary of the Bruins first game against the Montreal Maroons back on Dec. 1, 1924.