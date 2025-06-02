19-year-old killed after SUV crashes into tree in Brunswick, Maine

A 19-year-old died when her SUV slammed into a tree in Brunswick, Maine, Sunday morning.

Brunswick police say they responded around 8:46 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Old Bath Road in the area of Box 391 and found a 2016 Nissan Rogue that had collided with a tree. The driver, identified as Kaylah Rusaw, of Brunswick, was trapped inside her vehicle with critical injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows Rusaw had been driving north on Old Bath Road when she lost control of her SUV, crossed the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle's front and side airbags to deploy, and entrapping Rusaw.

Once she was freed from the SUV, first responders performed CPR on Rusaw for about 30 minutes, but she did not survive her injuries and died at the scene, according to police, who say Rusaw was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing, though police say speed does appear to be a factor in the fatal incident.