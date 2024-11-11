Brush fire battle continues across Massachusetts

The dry air is not letting up, leading to more brush fires across Massachusetts.

State officials say there are at least 13 brush fires burning right now, one of the biggest in the Lynn Woods Reservation.

Fire officials have decided to partially close the reservation as they continue to monitor the blaze, which has consumed hundreds of acres in just a couple of days. As of right now, more than 400 acres are burning.

The fire has burned from Steel Tower to Stone Tower, over Dungeon Rock, Undercliff Path and across Waycross Road down to the Pennybrook Road entrance. And the smoke has been visible across Greater Boston.

The Lynn Fire Department said the flames aren't only running on the ground, but the shifting winds have pushed it up into dry trees that are no longer growing, with leaves and underbrush continuing to act as fuel.

The Lynn brush fire is one of 13 that officials have placed on an extended attack list, meaning they are more difficult to fight. That includes fires in Bellingham and Rehoboth.

Officials are asking that people in the area refrain from outdoor burning, limit outdoor cooking and steer clear of Lynn Woods Reservation, as there is no timetable on when it will fully reopen.