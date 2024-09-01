Brush fire burns in popular spot at Blue Hills Reservation

Several fire departments were battling a brush fire Saturday at the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Milton Fire Department confirmed the Department of Conservation and Recreation's forestry division was among several local jurisdictions that responded to the brush fire that was about 2-3 acres of hot spots popping up over several hours.

Officials say the fire was in a popular location at the reservation where a lot of hikers pass through. Smoke could be seen coming from the forest.

According to fire officials, the terrain being hilly made knocking the fire down fairly difficult.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.