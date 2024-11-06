Brush fire danger remains high in Massachusetts

Brush fire danger remains high in New England Wednesday with another day of high temperatures and no rain in the forecast.

Several fires burned in the Georgetown-Rowley State Forest Tuesday, though they were contained as of Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag warning" for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut through 6 p.m., meaning there is elevated fire risk in the region. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor burning or activities - like using a lawnmower or leaf-blower - that could cause sparks to set off a larger fire.

The public is also urged to be careful with smoking materials and to properly dispose of any coals or ashes by dousing them with water and storing them in a metal can with a tight-fitting lid.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for MA, RI, and CT through 6 pm this evening.



🔥Please avoid outdoor burning

In Massachusetts, open burning is prohibited statewide through January and in many communities year-round. Some towns have taken steps to ban all outdoor burning for the time being.

In Groveland, the fire department has banned all outdoor burning, including in fire pits, chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, and cooking and heating equipment unless it's covered under open burning regulations. Propane grills are still allowed, though fire officials urge caution.

In October there were about 200 wildfires reported, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS). The average is 15.